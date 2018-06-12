 

Heavy rain and strong winds continue in the south, with light showers starting to ease overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
The cross-code star is expected to available for NZ’s third Test against France in Dunedin.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams back at All Blacks training 12 days after surgery on right knee

Russell Packer on the run Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis lose two more regulars for US Test to retirement as Ben Matulino, Russell Packer hang up international boots

England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.

Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

The Warriors stalwart said it was an emotional choice - even if he doesn't show it.

Simon Mannering retires from international rugby league, unavailable for Kiwis Denver Test against England

After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

U. S. Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Watch: Thumbs up from Trump who says he’ll have ‘a terrific relationship’ with Kim Jong Un as pair sit side by side in Singapore

The US President was cautiously optimistic ahead of the talks with is North Korean counterpart and even managed to break out the hand gesture.

The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

The US President was speaking as he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Live stream: Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un for the first time with pair set to shake hands in Singapore

President Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader front the cameras before historic first ever meeting.

The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un all smiles after historic one-on-one meeting to discuss North Korean denuclearisation, talks continue

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at historic Singapore summit.

Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.



 
