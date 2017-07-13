 

Heavy persistent rain, strong winds and significant snow hammer the North Island

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:18
5
Emergency services were called to the scene in the suburb of Seatoun just after 6am this morning.

Raw: Cordons in place after scaffolding comes down on power lines during wild winter storm in Wellington

00:46
Manager of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel Brad McGlynn says guests are being advised to hunker down and enjoy a hot meal and stay warm while the storm passes.

LIVE: Gales and floods hit Wellington region, central North Island roads closed with ice and snow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
