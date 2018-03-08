Heavy downpours cause flood and wreak havoc across Hawke’s Bay

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".
The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.
After a night of drinking about 20 beers Tristan Mataora Heather punched Trevor Duroux outside the Coolangatta Hotel in December 2015.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ