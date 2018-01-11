 

Heavy downfalls for the West Coast with '75mm of rain in just two hours'

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

NZ fast bowler Lockie Ferguson settles into Black Caps rhythm

The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

Coach Glenn Moore says he's happy with the team's preparations and analysis now that it's 'do-or-die' footy.

Black Ferns dominate Halberg Awards finalists

Brisbane's Alex Ross was judged to have gotten in the way of the stumps in the three run loss to Hobart.

Controversy as BBL batsman given out in rarely-seen 'obstructing the field' decision

The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori

Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

Live stream: Watch as former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton is farewelled in Christchurch

Mr Anderton, a pillar of New Zealand politics, died last week aged 79.

Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of using sonar devices to recover the body.


 
