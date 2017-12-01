 

Heading into the weekend - It's looking good for the beach

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

LIVE: Raval and Latham build slow and steady partnership for Black Caps after Windies unravel all out for 134

00:30
2
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner lays waste to the West Indies in Test opener

3
Billy Slater. RLWC 2017. Australia Kangaroos v England. Rugby League World Cup. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © www.photosport.nz

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga responds to Wayne Bennett's illegal ruck claims

00:29
4
The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.

Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

00:26
5
The former world number one is tied for seventh at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods finishes stunning comeback round with monster putt in the Bahamas

07:01
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Man dies after drowning at beach on Auckland's west coast

The police eagle helicopter, ambulance and the local surf club attended the scene.

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

The vital items are handed through midwives and DHBs.

National outbreak of whooping cough declared by Ministry of Health with babies under one-year-old the most vulnerable

Three youngsters died during the last outbreak and hundreds needed hospital treatment.

02:05
Young male New Zealanders are overrepresented in drowning statistics.

The 'Swim Reaper' is lurking - Campaign using dark humour launched to help reverse high incidence of young men drowning during Kiwi summer

Young males are over-represented in drowning statistics.


 
