 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Weather Forecast Video


'Hang on to your hats!' - Strong winds and rain on the cards

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:34
1
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:31
2
s

Watch: 'I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!' Damian McKenzie flattened by women's rugby star Selica Winiata

3
Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Semi Radradra expected to finish NRL season after domestic violence charges dropped

00:48
4
The Storm second rower said he may not have family in the stands for the ANZAC Test because they have their hands full at home at the moment.

Video: 'Biggest week of my life' Kenny Bromwich celebrating not just being a Kiwi, but a new father too

00:29
5
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:55
The pilot of a helicopter which crashed in Porirua Harbour today says he thought he was going to die.

Video: 'This is it' - helicopter pilot recounts surviving crash landing and escaping submerged chopper in Porirua Harbour

Rick Lucas lived to tell the tale.

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Kiwi kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ