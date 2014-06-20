 

Great weather for a picnic: Fine, dry and warm for most

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

00:30
1
The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.

LIVE: Black Caps scrape home to level series despite late Proteas fightback in second ODI

00:37
2
Mitchell Karpik has played for both NZ Schoolboys and the Baby Blacks, but has still looked into representing Poland.

Young Chiefs side named for Super Rugby opener against strong Highlanders outfit

3

Former Blues youngster Tevita Li to debut for All Blacks-laden Highlanders

01:13
4
The head coach says the environment with Andrew McFadden, Stacey Jones and Steve McNamara may just be a bit too giggly for a front office.

Watch: Grinning Stephen Kearney takes cheeky jabs at Warriors coaching staff – 'I tell them what to do!'

01:25
5
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Transparency of Transport Ministry called into question after fraudster employee's dealings kept quiet

The Ministry of Transport is facing questions about its employment processes.

01:08
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

Philip Kinraid has been jailed for four years after killing his daughter Esme in June, 2015.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".


 
