Great looking weather for the weekend but frosty first thing

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Daniel Corbett

00:41
1
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

00:37
2
Police say the Roosters back was taken into custody outside Sydney's Ivy nightclub with .46 grams of the drug.

Watch: CCTV footage captures ex-Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall moments before arrest for cocaine possession

00:28
3
The clash with the Colorado Rockies had to be delayed for 15 minutes.

Raw: The moment flying baseball bat takes out female fan two rows back Padres hitter loses handle

4
Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.

'Sports rights aren't cheap' - Sky terminates daily and weekly Fan Pass, hikes price for monthly pass


00:28
5
Eyebrows have been raised about this comical mishap betwee Obolon-Brovar and Bukovina.

Watch: Worst own goal EVER? Ukrainian second division player's clanger so bad, it's hard to believe

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:06
Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country's new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
