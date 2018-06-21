Grab the umbrella if you’re in the North Island – rain could be coming your way

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.
It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.
There is a concern that vehicles may be swept into large drains on each side of the road.
Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.
Police say those arrested will appear in court on a range of drug charges and other charges.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ