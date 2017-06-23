 

Good news – better weather is coming this afternoon!

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

02:00
Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

03:54
Seven Sharp analyses the evolution of modern rugby players as the All Blacks gear up for the Lions Test.

Taller, heavier, better? How today's All Blacks compare to heroes from past years

00:13
This try straight after the halftime proved to be the game-breaker the Warriors needed to take down the Doggies.

Picture perfect: Shaun Johnson threads the needle with pin-point grubber for Ayshford to slam it down

00:30
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball but the Warriors winger made a massive play when it counted.

Individual brilliance! Scrambling Ken Maumalo spins, fends and bumps his way downfield leaving helpless Doggies in his wake

02:00
The American crew look like they're trying to replicate the Kiwis' sailing style – but it's resulting in long days out on the water.

'They've done a lot of sailing' – Will Oracle tire themselves out looking for solutions to take down Team NZ?

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.


 
