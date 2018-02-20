 

Forecast: Most central areas to get a soaking this morning as Gita moves in

Breakfast

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean shows you which areas will be hit, and which will be spared from the storm.
Source: Breakfast

Weather News

‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

LIVE: Dozens of schools closed as central regions prepare for Cyclone Gita's arrival

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.

01:53
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.


 
