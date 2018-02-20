Forecast: Most central areas to get a soaking this morning as Gita moves in

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.
Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.
Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.
Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ