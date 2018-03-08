 

Flood affected Hawke’s Bay to continue to be hit by rain

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

David Warner: South African keeper's sledge 'vile and disgusting and about my wife'

The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.

Watch: Just-released CCTV footage captures David Warner instigating vicious South African spat

Former wicketkeeper Ian Smith rates Taylor's unbeaten 181 as one of NZ’s best ever innings.

Watch: New Zealand legend gushes over Ross Taylor’s 'terrific' effort against England

Barrett said he won't let the milestone get in the way of upsetting the defending champions the Crusaders.

Beauden Barrett on playing 'dream' 100th Super Rugby match for Hurricanes on Saturday

Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

LIVE: State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.



 
