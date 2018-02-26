 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Fine weather across most of NZ this afternoon as winds ease back

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

2
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

00:57
3
The project has made considerable progress this summer due to some nice, dry weather.

Watch: Drone footage shows Christchurch's new sports park taking shape

00:15
4
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps hero Mitchell Santner admits he 'didn't know what to do' after smashing game-winning six - 'I just panicked and put my arms in the air!'


5
The team returned to training after several players featured for the Tall Blacks in Hong Kong.

Former NBA All Star, co-owner of EPL club both part of group taking over Breakers ownership

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.


Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 