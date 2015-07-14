The fine warm weather continues - a few showers by the end of the day at the most

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
Toni presents a very different view to that of her Seven Sharp co-host, Mike Hosking.
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.
Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.
The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.
Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ