 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


'Finally some quieter weather' - rain for some, though conditions are improving

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:15
1
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

2
Highlanders captain Ben Smith in action during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders name strong side to face Blues in Super Rugby opener

00:20
3
Auckland's Jeet Raval was happy with his effort, after help from Canterbury's Andrew Ellis.

Watch: Black Caps star nails rival in the head with brutal straight shot, ball flies over rope for six

00:47
4
Aumua showed he could keep up with the veterans in the team, squatting some serious weight in the gym.

Opinion: Hurricanes Asafo Aumua needs to shape up - and he will

5
Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.

00:57
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.


00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 