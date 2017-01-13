 

Finally, some nice weather! But watch out - it might not last much longer

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

00:30
The Black Caps' pace-man struck Mominul Haque's ankle with an unnecessary wayward throw on day two of their first Test.

Watch: 'You can't do that!' Accident or not? Tim Southee injures Bangladesh batter with errant throw after failing to get him out

00:30
Live updates: Black Caps smashed around Basin Reserve as Bangladesh hammer record partnership

Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor during the 2015 Cricket World Cup

'It was just a crock of s***' - Brendon McCullum opens up again on bizarre NZC captaincy presentation

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'We are going after unification' - Team Parker confirms interest in Deontay Wilder bout

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

