 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


'Finally some decent rain to the dry parts of the North Island'

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1

'I decided to go for the kill' - young Indian cricketer clobbers record T20 triple ton - off just 79 balls!

2

Big-hitting Jesse Ryder signs up for Hong Kong T20 Blitz tournament

01:41
3
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Dry parts of the country are finally going to get some rain


00:36
4
Stephen Kearney put his boys through their paces ahead of the Warriors' upcoming clash with the Storm.

Raw: Warriors turn up the intensity with training overhaul ahead of pre-season hit out

00:52
5
The world No 1 has employed South African Gary Gilchrist to keep her game in top form.

Who's Lydia's new coach? World No. 1 reveals her new right-hand man

Budget generic 1

Corin Dann: This is a clever budget, not a sexy budget

Commentry and analysis on the 2016 Budget by ONE News Political Editor.

01:35
Our Political Editor dissects the Reserve Bank's latest move to make it harder for investors to get a loan.

Corin Dann: All eyes on the banks after OCR cut

The Reserve Bank Governor probably had little option but to cut today, writes our Political Editor.

00:52
Trade Me's has introduced a new “safety net” to protect buyers from bad deals made online.

Trade Me brings in new 'safety net' money-back policy

Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

Is the Green Party's fresh-faced youth policy the best way forward?

Political commentator Bryce Edwards gives his take on the Green Party's youth shake-up, ahead of this year's general election.

00:21
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

Today's announcement will come as a blow to those who expected the minister to make access to the drugs easier and faster.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ