Christchurch Port Hills Fire

'Finally by Saturday we'll get the moisture for Christchurch'

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Daniel Corbett

Former Blues coach Pat Lam.

Fired up Pat Lam hits back at Steve Hansen's reported 'ex-New Zealander' comment

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Livestream: Port Hills fire burns above Christchurch

The Warriors hooker says his captain has been working hard on and off the field with his new role at the club.

'He runs up and down the field like a kid' - Issac Luke stoked for Warriors new skipper Tuivasa-Sheck

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast for Christchurch and the country.

Rain for bone dry Port Hills at least 24 hours or more away


A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast for Christchurch and the country.

LIVE: 'Real' rain not expected until Saturday

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

