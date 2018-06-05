 

Finally getting rid of a soggy weekend, however a wintery blast heading towards the south

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

