A few spots of rain, but not a bad looking day overall

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:30
1
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

'The Renegades don't want to go!' No ball call sparks confusing end to Big Bash match as Melbourne refuses defeat

2

World Rugby rebuke English club over George North's head injury

00:30
3
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

Aaron Finch honest after first T20 following cut from Australia side: 'I just couldn't hit the middle of the bat'

00:55
4
Miami quarterback Matt Moore attempted to scramble from rushing Steelers defenders, but he couldn’t escape Alvin Dupree.

NFL coach arrested after assaulting barman, police officer following playoff win

01:53
5
Khachanov, 20, is ranked 51 and has been recognised by the Men's Tennis Tour as a star of the future.

Young Russian Karen Khachanov destined for tennis greatness

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
