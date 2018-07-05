 

Few showers for parts of the South Island, with overcast weather in the North until tomorrow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu returns to determined Blues outfit for Hurricanes clash

00:15
2
Tampa Bay outfielder Carlos Gomez didn’t take his at-bat too well.

Watch: Enraged MLB player has bat-swinging temper tantrum, pummels team water cooler after strikeout

00:29
3
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

'Protect the head and just wait it out' - Aussie basketballer at centre of terrifying brawl speaks for first time

4
Isaiah Papali'i. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors prepare for key NRL road stretch, prepare for Panthers clash in Sydney

00:11
5
Elliott skippered his side the Birmingham Bears to victory in the T20 Blast and made a cheeky predication before his side's match.

'It's coming home' - former Black Caps batsman Grant Elliott backs England to win Football World Cup

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.