A few showers will dry up by the afternoon with high temperatures to follow

The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

LIVE: Black Caps' seamers leave Pakistan in disarray in ODI series finale

John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

Martin Guptill reaches 13th ODI century in Pakistan ODI finale

George said the Kiwi centre's offensive rebounding abilities is unmatched.

Watch: 'We can take any shot' - Steven Adams' superstar teammate heaps praise on Kiwi's impact for team

Black Caps spinner full of confidence as he prepares to play his first Test since 2014.

'I want to have a role in the other formats' - Ish Sodhi itching to prove he's more than a T20 specialist

The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland rush hour mayhem: Pile-up blocks two lanes of Southern Motorway, separate crash in other direction

NZTA is asking drivers to avoid the route southbound and expect delays northbound.

The screen is made up of 175 LED panels and is far bigger than previous version.

Major investment in modernising news coverage sees TVNZ unveil huge new studio screen

The 17m-long screen which will be the backdrop to TVNZ news programmes from Monday.


Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.



 
