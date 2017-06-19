 

A fairly quiet start to the week but expect things to change with dreary weather incoming

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:47
2
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

00:35
3
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

00:30
4
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:30
5
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

America's Cup recap: Jedi master Peter Burling kills Oracle on the water - dents Jimmy Spithill's aura in the press room

02:05
02:14
Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.

'It's like a war scene' – Kiwi helps lift van off victim of London mosque attack

Chris Norris lives 100 metres from the scene and saw a couple of men catch and beat the van driver.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
00:22
There are reportedly a number of casualties following the incident outside the mosque.

Video: Bystanders help victims after van ploughs into crowd near London mosque

"A number of people" were injured in the late night incident in the city's north.


 
