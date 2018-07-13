 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:50
1
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

2
Foto LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari 01 07 2018 Mosca ( Russia ) Sport Russia 2018 - Coppa del Mondo FIFA - Spagna vs Russia - Stadio Luzniki di Mosca Nella foto:tifosi Russia Photo LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari July 01, 2018 Moscow ( Russia Federation ) sport Russia 2018 - FIFA World Cup - Spain vs Russia - Luzniki Stadium of Moscow. in the pic:Russia supporters

FIFA instructs broadcasters not to focus on 'hot women' at football games

3
Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone.

'Get my mug fixed' - Terenzo Bozzone in good spirits ahead of surgery after cycling accident

4
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 9th of June 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Who will triumph as Chiefs, Canes battle for home quarter-final spot?

03:02
5
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.

Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

01:00
A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, which will house up to 260 inmates.

Watch: Take a tour of the new $300 million prison wing housing NZ's worst criminals

A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

01:47
They love their West Auckland community, but hate plastic so decided to do something about it.

1 NEWS Community: 'There's a real public surge and desire for change' - West Auckland residents sewing hundreds of fabric bags to replace plastic ones

Titirangi's local supermarket has reduced its plastic bag use by 60 per cent since the Love Titirangi Boomerang Bags initiative started last year.

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Most read: Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.