Evening weather report: Sunday 18 february

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

TVNZ weather presenter Chris Chang with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Weather News

Chris Chang

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: England set Black Caps chase of 195 to reach T20 tri-series final

Northland men's triples captain David Eades couldn't help himself with this one.

Watch: 'I f****** love them to f****** bits' – bowls champion drops hilarious expletive laden victory speech

Despite a couple of other duos coming up, one pair were a clear favourite amongst the team's senior members.

Video: 'They're just stuck at the hip!' Warriors stars reveal biggest 'bromance' in team

The 19-year old couldn't make the final of the slopestyle skiing in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Jackson Wells dumped out of Winter Olympics with bizarre backwards run

Hayden Paddon still in the hunt for podium finish after ending day three of Rally Sweden in fourth

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of those marching in the sixth annual Pride Parade.

More than 30,000 spectators lined Auckland's Ponsonby Road to celebrate diversity

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

Civil Defence says people should plan now for the cyclone's impact.


 
