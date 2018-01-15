 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Evening weather report: Sunday 14 January

share

Renee Wright 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Renee Wright

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

00:30
2
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

00:30
3
Waikato went down 17-15 to Manawatu in the final of the national sevens tournament in Rotorua.

Sarah Goss sparks late magical play as Manawatu fight back to win national sevens title over Waikato

00:29
4
City's first EPL loss of the season was at the hands of a brilliant Liverpool side.

Liverpool tear Man City to shreds, inflict first Premier League defeat on leaders

00:27
5
Tasman went down 21-17 to Waikato in Rotorua to win the 2018 national men's sevens title.

Tyler Campbell catches Tasman napping with sneaky steal and runaway try as Waikato win men's sevens national title


A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.

00:30
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

Dunedin builder Craig Dougherty pocketed $50,000 after taking a one handed catch at the Black Caps' ODI win yesterday.

02:22
A recent spate of poaching has prompted a warning from the Department of Conservation that they will act with impunity towards poachers.

DOC condemns Marine Reserve poachers, zero tolerance for those caught

A recent spate of poaching has prompted a warning from DOC that they will act with impunity towards poachers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 