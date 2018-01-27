 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Evening weather report: Saturday 27 January

share

Renee Wright 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Renee Wright

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme bowls. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, 2nd T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Friday, 06 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Colin de Grandhomme sells for $468,000, Munro gets $403,000

00:15
2
New Zealand cruised to a 31-0 win over Samoa to claim their second win in Sydney.

Rugby whiz kid Etene Nanai strolls over to score on the buzzer as NZ Sevens thump Samoa

3
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Kalyn Ponga of the Cowboys is tackled by Brock Lamb of the Knights during the round eight NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights at 1300SMILES Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

'I didn't find it tough' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga on choosing Queensland over NZ

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


5
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 