Evening weather forecast: May 6th

Sam Wallace 

Breakfast Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Sam Wallace with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Weather News

Sam Wallace

He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

LIVE: John Parker ignites WBO title fight night in Manukau with wild haymakers and a dominant unanimous decision win

Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.

LIVE: Reds take early lead over the Chiefs in New Plymouth


Sharks' club chairman stands down following arrest for alleged drug possession in separate NRL drug bust


Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Kiwi league stars allegedly caught trying to buy cocaine after Anzac Test

The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's WBO heavyweight title fight at Vodafone Events Centre in South Auckland.

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
