 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Dry weather across most of the country today and the weekend is mainly fine

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:15
1
The American scored 97.75 to take out the snowboard men’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang.

US snowboard Olympic gold medallist Shaun White apologises for comments on sexual misconduct lawsuit

2
LONDON, ENGLAND - February 10: Gareth Anscombe of Wales catches the ball during a Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 10th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)

Opinion: England and Wales showdown - the ultimate Twickenham fizzer

00:56
3
Warriors CEO Cameron George praised McFadden's contribution to the club.

'He was a bit emotional' - Warriors assistant coach Andrew McFadden to leave NZ club after 2018 season

01:03
4
The Nigerian born fighter made a remarkable UFC debut in Perth on Sunday with a TKO win.

Kiwi fighter Israel Adesanya on UFC rise - 'I've been hungry and I'm eating good now'

01:20
5
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.

00:29
A student describes rushing through Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as police apprehended the gunman who killed 17.

Watch: 'I saw two girls probably dead in the hallway' - student's chilling account of chaos during Florida school massacre

The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 