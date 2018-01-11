 

'From droughts one day to deluges the next' – downpours continue for the West Coast

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

