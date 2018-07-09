 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Don’t put your raincoat away, with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to come tonight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:15
1
Drysdale defeated Norwegian rower Kjetil Borch to claim first place in Henley.

Mahe Drysdale calls win at Henley 'best race' since Rio

00:15
2
Drysdale defeated Norwegian rower Kjetil Borch to claim first place in Henley.

Watch: Mahe Drysdale wins Henley regatta to equal victory record at prestigious England event

3
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby power rankings: Defending champs Crusaders on top as play-offs draws near

04:54
4
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup Chat: France, Belgium, England and Croatia book semi-final spots in Russia

00:15
5
Scottish golfer Russell Knox edged the Kiwi to win the tournament this morning.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox finishes second at Irish Open after missing birdie putt in play-off hole

00:59
It comes after Canadian activists Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were not allowed to use a Auckland Council venue.

Winston Peters would have let far-right commentators talk at venue on 'basis of free speech'

It comes after Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were not allowed to use a Auckland Council venue.


03:18
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

01:51
The Minister for Women says “feminism is about equality for everyone”.

'Trans women are women' - Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter responds to some feminists' concerns transgender rights will compromise their own

The Minister for Women says "feminism is about equality for everyone".

01:17
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Showers and thunder storms continue to make their way across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

04:54
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup Chat: France, Belgium, England and Croatia book semi-final spots in Russia

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.