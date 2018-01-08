 

A decent week to head to the beach as weather settles down

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Daniel Corbett

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
2
The Spaniard defeated Wu Yibing 7-6, 6-4 in the first round in Auckland.

Crowd favourite David Ferrer storms into ASB Classic second round with straight sets win

00:30
3
The hosts were too good, winning by an innings an 123-runs at the SCG.

Australia clinch massive victory over England to seal 4-0 Ashes sweep

00:26
4
Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off


00:19
5
The Thunder fell 114-100 to the Suns this afternoon.

Watch: Steven Adams throws down monster one handed dunk in OKC's loss to Phoenix

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".


 
