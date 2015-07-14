 

Decent weather for most of New Zealand this weekend

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Jazz Tevaga. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, NRL Rugby League round 10, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Warriors hardman Jazz Tevaga opens up about cancer scare - 'I was s***ing myself'

Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

The Black Caps coach is stepping down from his role to spend more time with his family.

Watch: Mike Hesson fights back tears thanking wife for support – ‘A solo mum for six years'

Brandon Paenga-Amosa. NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, 2018 Super Rugby round 9. Sydney Cricket Ground Saturday 14 April 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

NZ-born former garbage man earns first Wallabies cap as starting hooker, Pete Samu on bench for Ireland Test

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

The boy is said to have travelled "some distance" on the belt and has now been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Her comments come after members of the public wrongly thought a motorcade was taking the PM ot hospital.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Members of the public had thought the Solomon Island's PM's motorcade was Ms Ardern on the way to hospital.


The pair are quickly making a name for themselves at Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start for Clifton rugby club in 2018.

The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.

Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed.

A highlight of his time in the job includes leading the team to the 2015 World Cup final.



 
