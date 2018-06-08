Decent weather around the country to start of the weekend

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.
"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.
The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.
For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ