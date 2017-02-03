 

Dan Corbett: 'Weather looking good for the beach this Waitangi weekend'

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update for the long weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

