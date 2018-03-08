 

Will Cylone Hola hit New Zealand? Dan Corbett has the latest

The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

2
Eliza McCartney competes in the Women's Pole Vault at the IAAF World Championships

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney to miss nationals in Hamilton

00:20
3
Joshua showcased his hand speed via social media.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua post impressive training videos ahead of unification super fight


02:28
4
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Round 3 Picks: Hurricanes set for NZ derby blockbuster against Crusaders, Blues face tough challenge in playing Lions in Johannesburg


00:16
5
The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.

Watch: Just-released CCTV footage captures David Warner instigating vicious South African spat

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".

00:46
The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

'Wall of water coming from above us' – Napier campground owner tells of devastating flood

The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

Court Australia (file picture).

New Zealand man jailed for six-and-a-half years over Gold Coast one-punch killing

After a night of drinking about 20 beers Tristan Mataora Heather punched Trevor Duroux outside the Coolangatta Hotel in December 2015.

00:20
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

Two bodies were found at the Grey Lynn address on Tuesday. The other person was Timothy Kerr Hamilton.


 
