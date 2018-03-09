 

Cyclone Hola downgraded but still expected to pack a punch when it hits north of country early next week

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Plane issues put Blues behind schedule ahead of Lions clash in Johannesburg

2
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

3
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 03: Vilimoni Koroi of New Zealand runs in to score a try during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens at FMG Stadium on February 3, 2018 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Veteran Tim Mikkelson and star Vilimoni Koroi ruled out for NZ side in Canada Sevens

4
The Black Caps batsman is battling a leg injury before tomorrow’s series finale in Christchurch.

Watch: Ross Taylor runs freely in fitness race for ODI decider

5
McKenzie has committed to NZ Rugby and the Chiefs through to 2021.

Chiefs star Damian McKenzie says he's 'aiming for higher honours' as he re-signs with NZ Rugby

The callout was sparked by reports of a person shooting ducks at Western Springs.

Person in custody after shooting in Auckland forced school into lockdown

A man in his fifties was shot in the leg in the Pukekohe incident today.

US President Donald Trump to take part in historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as North Korea announces plan to end nuclear missile programme

Donald Trump and a South Korean delegation have made a major breakthrough with North Korea.

The delegation were met with bright colours and dancing.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern held her own in the Pacific and brought her own style to the role

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver said as a young, pregnant unmarried woman, the Prime Minister was going to challenge some.


The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political face-off: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

Eskdale Holiday Park owner Ashlee Gale said she and her husband could only watch out the window as the river rose and rose - 30 years since Cyclone Bola last did the same thing.


 
