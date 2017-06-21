 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


'Colourful skies in the morning is always an indication that something is brewing'

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:36
1
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

01:15
2
Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

3
1 NEWS

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

00:21
4
The NZ hooker scored three tries against England in his side's 64-17 Rugby Championship final.

Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign


5
Lions' first five Dan Biggar passes during a rugby match between the Chiefs and British & Irish Lions played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 20 June 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Lions need to create tries to down All Blacks: Dan Biggar

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:43
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ