 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


Cold wintry blast makes it way up the country

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:30
1
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the finals series 4-1.

Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

00:30
2
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:34
3
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

Southern Steel netball captain recovering after surgery following 'nightmare' bus accident

4
British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg

Lions fullback Stuart Hogg 'gutted' after being ruled out of New Zealand Tour with fractured facial bone

00:30
5
The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.

America's Cup recap: Bring on Oracle! Team New Zealand beats Artemis for the right to challenge Oracle for the Cup

00:22
Serenity Joesph saw people rolling around on the ground after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the upstairs unit.

Video: Witness describes 'nightmarish' scene of seeing people 'rolling around' after Otara fire that injured four teenagers

Serenity Joesph told 1 NEWS she saw people lying on the ground after having fire extinguished from their bodies.

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ