Cold wintery blast to start the week, with a cold south-west flow pulling the temperature down

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

