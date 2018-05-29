 

Cold and chilly tonight all around the country with showers in parts of the North Island

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
01:31
1
The Piri Burger combines Weepu's love for hunting and the bush.

Watch: 'All the flavours that I love' - Piri Weepu unveils new burger for All Blacks' upcoming French Test in Wellington

00:15
2
Another textbook third quarter blitz was enough to get the Warriors up and over the Rockets, 101-92.

The rivalry continues! Golden State set up fourth-straight NBA Finals series with Cavaliers after overcoming Rockets

00:15
3
The Golden Knights' defence turned to offence in the final seconds as they overcame the Capitals 6-4.

Golden Knights send Las Vegas crowd into hysteria with game-clinching goal in final seconds of first Stanley Cup match

00:14
4
Geelong were determined to protect their precious turf from fans.

Watch: Overkill? AFL pundits, fans get a good laugh at game's third team - 31 Geelong security staff to protect centre square

00:22
5
The Crusaders second rower admits he has watched a bit of his teammates play the game and said, "haven't picked up the controller yet."

'Got better things to do to be honest' - All Blacks lock Scott Barrett would rather go hunting than play Fortnite with teammates

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

Dennis Maxwell described his grandson Ihaia Maxwell as "your typical kid" who "had a lot of potential".

Auckland man organised for best mate on the Gold Coast to be brutally bashed, burnt after he was killed, court told

Aaron John Crawford is being sentenced for the manslaughter of the pool builder in July 2015 and then interfering with his corpse.

04:08
Hakai has finally started to speak to his carers and family using the Samoan language.

Watch: Meet the loving mum and carer using Samoan language to help disabled Auckland man communicate for the first time

When Siainui Fa'alogo needed help to care for her son Hakai she turned to the Pasifika House in Onehunga.

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary

Payroll mess prompts Government to review Holidays Act

In recent years, it has emerged many employers underpaid their staff due to mistakes calculating holiday pay under the complicated Holidays Act.

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.


 
