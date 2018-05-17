 

Cold air across the country tonight with more fresh snow in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out of Warriors clash with Eels to attend birth of child

Front-rower Mike Tamoaieta showed off his goal kicking skills ahead of this weekend's match.

Watch: Blues' big men issue 'Propkick challenge' to Crusaders counterparts to see who is the best front-row goal kicker

Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


The Government has rejected National's claim that 29 "fiscal time bombs" created by the coalition's new policies are waiting to go off.

Live stream: Watch Grant Robertson deliver the Labour-led Government’s first Budget

Tune in as the Finance Minister outlines who gets what and how much in 2018.

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.


 
