'A cloudy start to the week' - rain, cloud and thunder return for a second turn

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
1
New Zealand can complete a 5-0 ODI series sweep at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers destroy Pakistan top order in T20 series opener

00:30
2
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:50
3
The Toulon centre wanted a Scarlets player sent off but the well-known ref wasn't having a bar of it.

Watch: 'You ask for a yellow card, you get one!' Wayne Barnes scolds Ma'a Nonu with firm warning in heated Champions Cup match

00:19
4
The Kiwis' skipper won’t take the reins at his new club.

'Roger's done a great job' – Adam Blair supportive of skipper RTS, despite horror end to 2017

00:29
5
The Aussie tennis star told the third seed to simply "believe" he could go on to win his first grand slam.

Nick Kyrgios in 'good head space', happy with Australian Open run - 'I have more of a vision and goal for this year'


01:40
01:03
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.

Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape.


01:29
The PM says those issues include pay equity, closing the gender pay gap and violence against women.

Ardern calls international turnout to Women's March 'extraordinary', urges NZ to 'keep up the progress' on women's rights

Activists marched around the world over the weekend.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

MetService warns surface and flash flooding could be caused by this type of weather.


00:22
CEO Rachael de Mesurier is concerned that it could see efforts to alleviate poverty diminished.

Oxfam urges Tax Working Group to reduce growing wealth gap - 'It's not good for New Zealand'

New statistics released by the organisation show the top one per cent continues to take the majority of new wealth created.


 
