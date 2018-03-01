 

Cloudy skies for the entire country, with the odd shower in the upper North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Rob Ferrari spoke on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his $50,000 grab last night.

'Four Weetbix and off to work' – Business as usual for Black Caps fan who took stellar Catch-A-Million catch

The All Blacks legend is gearing up for the gruelling race once again.

Watch: Richie McCaw snapped in preparation for Godzone race by wife Gemma

Today New Zealand Rugby announced it's posted a record profit.

'We've got a number that we're negotiating' – NZR hints at professional era for Black Ferns

Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

New Zealand Rugby posts record profit after mammoth 2017 season

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters


Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Colin Jack Mitchell

Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

The jury took just under six hours to deliver their verdict.

Two teenage girls referred to Youth Aid over vicious assault at Creekfest

Police say: "While we can't undo what has been done, we can collectively try to prevent this happening in the future."


 
