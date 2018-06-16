 

Cloudy periods with a few showers in the north and west and scattered rain for the south

Renee Wright 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Renee Wright

Weather News

