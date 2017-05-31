Cloudy cooler weather precedes wet weekend for the north but the south should stay dry

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.
The British and Irish Lions got a warm Kiwi welcome on arrival at Auckland Airport today.
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.
The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More