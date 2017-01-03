'Cloud is the story - it's a bit damp, a bit yucky'

 

There's a beach day coming up, says Dan Corbett, but you may have to be patient.
The Kiwi centre dominated the Milwaukee Bucks’ defence early, scoring 12 points with emphatic dunks and classy hook shots.

Watch: 'He scores again!' Steven Adams sets Thunder offence alight with blazing start in first quarter

00:42
2
The ASB Classic top seed says she was rusty during her 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier but the weather is what truly surprised her.

'It was so windy out there' – Serena Williams gets first taste of unpredictable Kiwi weather during ASB Classic debut

00:30
3
The Australian opener reached the rare milestone off just 78 deliveries – and in true Warner fashion, he let everyone in Sydney know about it.

David Warner's blazing ton gives Australia upper hand on Day One of third Pakistan Test

00:29
4
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

00:37
5
The Central Districts batsman says he’s eager to get out on the pitch for tomorrow’s T20 clash against Bangladesh and wear the silver fern for the first time.

Live Updates: Bangladesh lose early wicket as Matt Henry pounces on early aggression

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

