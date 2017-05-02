 

'A clear, blue sky day' for most of New Zealand today

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather update.
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

Sam Whitelock and Mitch Hunt were both shown yellow cards in the final minutes of the 48-21 win.

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock suspended for two weeks for foul play

The British heavyweight boxer isn’t letting two world titles, a big pay day or a win over a boxing legend go to his head.

Anthony Joshua determined to remain grounded despite overnight springboard to boxing super stardom

The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.


 
