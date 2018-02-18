 

Civil Defence cyclone warning: Get ready now

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.
Ryan Boswell

The 19-year old couldn't make the final of the slopestyle skiing in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Jackson Wells dumped out of Winter Olympics with bizarre backwards run

2
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Southee, Boult strike early as Black Caps bowl first against England


00:15
3
Northland men's triples captain David Eades couldn't help himself with this one.

Watch: 'I f****** love them to f****** bits' – bowls champion drops hilarious expletive laden victory speech

00:39
4
Despite a couple of other duos coming up, one pair were a clear favourite amongst the team's senior members.

Video: 'They're just stuck at the hip!' Warriors stars reveal biggest 'bromance' in team

00:14
5
The Utah Jazz rookie came up with this monster effort to take out the competition.

Donovan Mitchell takes out NBA All-Star slam dunk contest

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:32
The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern says NZ can't be complacent about inclusiveness for LGBTQI communities

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

01:35
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

01:33
Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

