Chilly nights, frosty mornings, but fine dry days

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand in race against time after nosedive nightmare

3
Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues look on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 8 July 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu dropped from Blues for Lions clash after turning up late to training

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

Today's horrifying nosedive bought back memories of this truly gut wrenching incident.

Watch: Remember this? Nosedive shocker revives memories of snapped mast in 2003

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.



 
